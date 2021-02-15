Jalen Wilson named Big 12 newcomer of the week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Jayhawks star Guard Jalen Wilson has been named the Big 12 newcomer of the week.



Wilson opened up everyone’s eyes this past week posting three consecutive double-doubles against Oklahoma State and Iowa State. He’s had four double-doubles in a row dating back to the week before.



He hasn’t been hiding anywhere as he has been making noise for the Jayhawks all year. With a year that has come with its struggles, Wilson is leading the way to put the Jayhawks back on track in the Big 12.



Wilson is ranked third in the Big 12 in rebounds at 7.8 rebounds per game and is ranked in the top 20 in scoring with 12.8 points per game.



Jalen Wilson will have another opportunity to extend his double-double streak to 5 as Kansas (15-7, 9-5) will travel to Bramlage Coliseum to take on Kansas State (5-17, 1-12) this Wednesday for the Sunflower Showdown.



Tip off is at 7:00 PM CT and will be televised on Big 12 Now along with the ESPN+ app.