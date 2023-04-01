LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball’s Jalen Wilson has been named the country’s best small forward.

Wilson was awarded the 2022-23 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award on Saturday, given annually to nation’s top small forward.

Wilson was picked ahead of K-State’s Keyontae Johnson, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The past Jayhawk to receive a national positional honor was Frank Mason III in 2017, when he was awarded the Bob Cousy Award for the nation’s top point guard.

Wilson, who was unanimously named the Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference with 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.