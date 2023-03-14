LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s Jalen Wilson has been named to the Associated Press All-America First Team Tuesday.

Wilson garnered first-team honors for both the AP and The Sporting News which make up two of the four outlets that make up the collaboration of the NCAA Consensus All-America teams, according to KU Athletics. The previous AP All-America First Team selection out of Kansas was Ochai Adbaji who later went on to be Consensus All-America First Team in 2022.

Wilson is the sixth player named to the AP’s All-American First Team, according to KU Athletics. Others include Agbaji, Devonte’ Graham, Frank Mason III, Thomas Robinson and Wayne Simien. KU has had a player named AP All-America first, second, third or honorable mention team 20 times under Coach Bill Self.

Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.1 points per game, according to KU Athletics. He has two 30-point performances and 20 games of 20 or more points scored this season, including each of his last five games. He also leads the Big 12 with 8.4 rebounds per game and 22 double-doubles.

KU Athletics said Wilson ranks tied for 27th on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,435 points, and his 791 rebounds are 14th on the KU list. His 28 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

Wilson will be joined on the 2023 AP All-America First Team by Zach Edey with Purdue, Trayce Jackson Davis with Indiana, Marcus Sasser with Houston and Brandon Miller with Alabama.