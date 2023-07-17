BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KSNT) – Jalen Wilson didn’t stop collecting accolades after leaving Kansas basketball.

The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year was drafted to the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wilson played for the Nets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 30 minutes of playing time in five games played.

On Monday, the NBA released its all-NBA Summer League teams. Wilson was named to the second team after averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Wilson led the Nets to a 3-2 Summer League record and a semifinals berth in the Summer League tournament.