Jalen Wilson returning to KU after declaring for NBA draft

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU forward Jalen Wilson announced Friday he’s returning to KU for his redshirt-sophomore season.
“I first want to thank all those who have helped and supported me through the NBA Draft process,” Wilson said. “I received great feedback from the teams and know what I need to work on to improve. With that, I will be returning to Kansas for my sophomore season and plan on being back on campus soon. I look forward to rejoining my teammates, meeting the newcomers and getting back to work.”Jalen Wilson, NBA Draft
Wilson declared for the draft in April of this year.
Wilson averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks last season and played over 28 minutes per game.