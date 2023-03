IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – Kansas forward Jalen Wilson has unanimously been named Big 12 Player of the Year.

The Big 12 announced the award Sunday.

Wilson led the conference in scoring (19.7) and rebounding (8.4) per game, while taking the Jayhawks to an outright Big 12 title and one-seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

Wilson was also unanimously elected to the All-Big 12 First Team, alongside Baylor’s Adam Flagler, Texas’ Marcus Carr and K-State’s Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson.