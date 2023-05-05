LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jalen Wilson’s time as a Jayhawk will forever be a physical part of him.

Wilson got a new tattoo, which he shared on social media. The tattoo features the front of his No. 10 jersey on the back of his left shoulder.

Wilson declared for the NBA Draft after four years at KU. He is a 2022-23 consensus All-American First Team selection and the Julius Erving Award winner as the small forward of the year. His average 20.1 points per game earned him a unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year selection, as well.