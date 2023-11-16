LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Rumors have been flying about KU quarterback Jalon Daniels.

The Jayhawk captain and Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year has played in only three games on the 2023 campaign. He’s been sidelined since Sept. 23 while dealing with back tightness.

Daniels cleared things up Thursday afternoon with an announcement on social media.

“I have unfinished business, my dreams haven’t changed,” Daniels said. “My goals are still there and my vision for my future is clear… I’m not done yet, and I’m not going anywhere. Rock Chalk.”

KU football also put out a statement from Daniels on the program’s social media.

“Kansas is a very special place to me and I will be back next season to continue to move the program forward under Coach Leipold,” Daniels said in a statement.

Daniels will return for his fifth season with KU. He started at Kansas in 2020 and has seen time in each season.

If Daniels does not play in Saturday’s game against K-State, he could be eligible for a redshirt on the season.

“Personally, it has been an incredibly difficult time being away from the game that I love and not being able to play with my brothers in front of our incredible fans on Saturdays,” he said. “The adversity that I have faced this season will help me come back even stronger when the time is right.”

In total, the Jayhawk QB has tallied over 4,200 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 600 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in his time at KU.