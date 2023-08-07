LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU quarterback Jalon Daniels was in attendance at practice on Monday but did not take any reps.

He’s battling back tightness, KU head football coach Lance Leipold told reporters after practice on Monday.

Daniels missed four games during the 2022 season due to injury. Leipold did not seem overly concerned about his starting quarterback’s health during Monday’s press conference.

“I trust the training staff,” Leipold said. “He threw some [Sunday], we’re going through it. You don’t want this with any of those guys… If I’m saying it a week or so from now then we can probably dive in deeper.”

Leipold says a handful of other players, including wide receiver Luke Grimm, are battling minor injuries too. He noted it’s a normal part of fall camp.

Click here for more Big 12 football coverage.