LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU quarterback Jalon Daniels is receiving all sorts of hype after a hot start to the season.

Daniels completed 18 passes on 29 attempts in KU’s win over West Virginia Saturday night. He threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

On Monday he was named to both the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List and a Manning Award Star of the Week. He was also named to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is annually given to the best college quarterback in the nation.

He was one of eight players named a Manning Award Star of the Week. One of those eight players will be named the star of the week. Fans can vote here.

Daniels isn’t the only Jayhawk to receive a big honor on Monday. KU’s Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.