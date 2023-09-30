AUSTIN, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas football might have to try to get the job done without its starting quarterback on Saturday.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels reaggravated a back injury which he battled throughout fall camp, according to the ESPN/ ABC game broadcast. After being healthy enough to play in weeks two, three and four, the back tightness flared back up on Saturday morning, the broadcast reported.

The injury kept Daniels off the field in week one against Missouri State.

There has not been confirmation on whether Daniels will be available to play at all against No. 3 Texas. However, ESPN reported pregame that he is still not in pads in the locker room, just minutes before kickoff.

Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Jason Bean took the field to start the game in place of Daniels.