LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Despite leading the Jayhawks to their first win against Oklahoma since 1997, quarterback Jason Bean has not earned the starting job.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels will still start, whenever he is healthy enough to play, KU head football coach Lance Leipold said in Monday’s press conference.

“When Jalon Daniels is healthy Jalon is the starting quarterback,” Leipold said.

Daniels has missed the last four games while battling back tightness. The Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year has played in only three of KU’s eight games. He last took the field on Sept. 23 in the Jayhawks win against BYU.

“He works at it every day, some days are better than others,” Leipold said.

In three games, Daniels has thrown for 705 total yards, tallying five touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 74 rushing yards.

In five starts, Jason Bean has 1,131 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also scored one touchdown on the ground and has 155 rushing yards on the year.

The Jayhawks earned a spot in the AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win.

KU visits Iowa State for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 4.