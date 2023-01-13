LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU quarterback Jalon Daniels is clearing up any rumors or questions. He will be a Jayhawk next season.

Some people assumed JD6 would return to KU after a stellar junior season, but in the age of the transfer portal, the Kansas quarterback wanted to make that choice clear.

“Stop asking,” Daniels said in a video he posted on social media. “Rock Chalk Nation, let’s do it.”

Daniels will enter the 2023 campaign with hopes of carrying momentum from perhaps the best performance by a KU quarterback ever in a single game. The junior QB threw for 544 yards in KU’s thrilling Liberty Bowl against Arkansas. In that game, he tallied over 550 total yards and six total touchdowns.

Daniels threw for more than 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2022 season, despite being sidelined with a shoulder injury for four games.

“These past three years [KU fans] brought me in as one of your own,” Daniels said. “This season has brought many trials and tribulations. But along with those trials and tribulations were many blessings that not only was I able to achieve as a player, but we were able to achieve as a program.”

You can watch the video Daniels’ posted on social media here. He’s the second KU quarterback make the announcement of plans to return to KU. Jason Bean also announced earlier this month he will use his ‘Covid year’ to return to Lawrence with a fifth-year of eligibility.