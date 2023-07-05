LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU quarterback Jalon Daniels is ready to build off an impressive 2022 campaign.

Last time Daniels took the field, in the Liberty Bowl, he notched over 550 total yards and six total touchdowns.

As he gears up for season number four with the ‘Hawks, the league has been put on notice. On Wednesday, Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Joining Daniels in earning preseason conference honors out of KU is offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, running back Devin Neal and safety Cobee Bryant.

Daniels is the first player in KU football history to earn preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The Jayhawks tie Kansas State with four preseason All-Big 12 team selections. Only Texas, with five, has more.