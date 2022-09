LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is the National Offensive Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Sunday.

Daniels amassed five touchdowns (two rushing, three passing) with 158 passing yards and 123 rushing yards in the Jayhawks’ win over Houston. KU moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

Daniels’ award is the first time a Kansas football player has won the award.