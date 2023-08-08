LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jalon Daniels is one of 35 quarterbacks who could be named the best in the nation.

Daniels has been named to the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award preseason watch list, the Davey O’Brien foundation announced Tuesday. This is his third preseason watch list. He has previously been named to lists for the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

Daniels, the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, lead the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and the program’s first bowl game appearance since 2008.