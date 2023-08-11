LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU quarterback Jalon Daniels is adding one of college football’s biggest honors to his preseason watchlist.

Daniels is one of 45 players named to the 2023 Walter Camp Football Foundation’s Player of the Year award watch list, which is given annually to the college football player of the year.

This is the fourth preseason watch list to recognize Daniels, who has also been named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Daniels appears on watch lists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

Daniels has been recognized by the Walter Camp Award before. He was named the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week following his performance at Houston early in the 2022 season.