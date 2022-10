LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels is reportedly out for the remainder of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World.

Daniels suffered the injury late in the second quarter in Kansas’ 38-31 loss to TCU. Backup Jason Bean entered in relief and threw for four touchdowns and one interception.

Daniels had accumulated 16 total touchdowns and over 1400 total yards in five and a half games this season.