Jalon Daniels offers an update on the back tightness that has kept him from practicing recently.

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU quarterback Jalon Daniels was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, but he can’t win that award if he’s not healthy.

On Wednesday, Lance Leipold told reporters that Daniels is still not practicing. 27 News first reported Daniels missing practice on Aug. 7.

“[Jalon is] doing stuff with the trainers, progressing in a positive way that hopefully here by week end or early next week we expect him to be back,” Leipold said.

Coach was asked if there was any concern with the ongoing back tightness.

“Not at this time,” he said.

Daniels also spoke with reporters at KU football’s media day on Wednesday.

“I’m feeling good, honestly,” Daniels said. “Just staying in contact with the trainers and just waiting for them to let me get the go to be able to back [to practice].”

He says no one specific instance triggered the back pain. He says ‘fall camp overall’ and everything that comes with it caused the issue over time.

In a statement that will likely allow KU football fans to breath a sigh of relief, Daniels was asked if he could play this weekend, if there was a game.

“Absolutely,” he said.

He won’t have to play this weekend, of course. Daniels has just over two weeks to return to full health before KU’s first game on Friday, Sept. 1 against Missouri State.