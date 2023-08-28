LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU’s starting quarterback is good-to-go for week one.

KU’s depth chart was released on Monday, and Lance Leipold told reporters the quarterback situation would follow that list. Daniels is listed as the first quarterback, the dots are connected to inform fans that Daniels will start.

The news comes after the KU QB has been dealing with back tightness and been limited in practice the last few weeks.

Leipold says he practiced on Monday. Daniels was also named a team captain on Monday.