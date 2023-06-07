ATLANTA (KSNT)- Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels picked up a big time honor over the weekend.

Daniels and five other KU student-athletes attended the INFLCR NIL summit in Atlanta last weekend. Daniels was named the 2023 Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Additionally, KU’s NIL platform, Jayhawks Ascend, was nominated for Best Institutional Program, an award given to a college or institution that shows impressive commitment to Name, Image and Likeness efforts for its student-athletes.

Jayhawks Ascend partnered with Adidas, Meta, Instagram and Wendy’s and others in the last year.

Others joining Daniels for the summit included Devin Neal from the football team and Topeka native Camryn Turner from the volleyball team, among others.