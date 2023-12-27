PHOENIX (KSNT) – The offseason decision to stay at Kansas for his final season was a bold one for quarterback Jason Bean.

Despite entering the season as the backup to Jalon Daniels, Bean has shined as the starter for most of the season. In the Jayhawks’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over UNLV, Bean’s six touchdowns moved him up the record books.

In the win, Bean finished with 449 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Six touchdowns ties the program single-game record.

With 39 career passing touchdowns, Bean sits at second all-time in Kansas career history. Bean passed Carter Stanley (37) in the bowl win and only sits behind legendary quarterback Todd Reesing (90) in Jayhawk history.

Bean finishes the 2023 season with 2,130 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.

Kansas finishes the 2023 season with its most wins (9) since 2007 (12).