LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is filling the team with more Big 12 talent.

Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar announced he’s joining the Jayhawks, according to his Twitter. McCullar entered the NBA Draft, but may withdraw to play one more year at KU.

“At this stage of my life, KU offers me an opportunity to continue to improve my game while still being close to my family,” his Twitter post said.

McCullar, an incoming redshirt senior, averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds this past season. He led Tech with 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.