LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball has released its full 2023-2024 basketball season on Tuesday.

KU Athletics announced on Sept. 26 that the Jayhawk basketball schedule has been finalized. The team will appear on ESPN Big Monday three times and 12 of KU’s 18 league contests will be on ESPN or ESPN2. CBS will also air two KU league games for this season: one at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 6 and the other at Iowa State on Jan. 27.

KU Athletics released the Jayhawk basketball nonconference schedule earlier this year. The full schedule for 2023-2024 can be found below:

KUMBB-2024-schedule3 by Matthew Self on Scribd

