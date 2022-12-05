LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball is ranked sixth in the country as of Monday, Dec. 5.

The Jayhawks moved up three spots from a week ago, when they checked in at No. 9. Kansas is 8-1 and beat both Texas Southern and Seton Hall last week.

The Jayhawks haven’t quite returned to their highest ranking this season, which was No. 3 on Nov. 21.

Kansas basketball gears up for a rivalry game now – the ‘Hawks play at Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 10.

KU women’s basketball barely missed a Top 25 Ranking in the AP Poll this week.