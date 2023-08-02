LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football has 15 commits in the class of 2024.

The recruitment hot streak is unprecedented in recent Kansas football memory. The current players see a difference in how prospects treat their program.

“I guess they take you more seriously now because, before, it was you kind of take everything with a grain of salt when you say ‘Oh yeah we’re building something, but we went 2-10,'” senior tight end Mason Fairchild said. “So, now that we’re showing that we can actually compete in games, win some games and even make it to a bowl game, they take us a lot more serious now.”

The Jayhawks have a pair of notable in-state players joining the team in the fall with Calvin Clements and Jaden Hamm. Both of the incoming freshmen were previously committed to other power five schools before changing their minds during their senior years. Clements was a Baylor commit.

“It’s great to see guys wanted to stick around [the state] at KU,” Fairchild said. “To see them flip to KU to join something that’s building is really special.”

Junior tight end Jared Casey, a native of Plainville, Kansas, said he’s even had young football players from the area of his hometown reaching out and asking for advice.

“I always talk to a lot, especially back home in the Hays area, Salina area,” Casey said. “I always get [direct messages] from high school kids like ‘What can I do? What did you do?’ Just keep working, keep striving, don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. Just go be yourself.”

For more KU sports coverage click here. An exclusive interview with KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will air Sunday on K-Nation.