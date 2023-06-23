LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For more than 125 seasons, Kansas Jayhawk men’s basketball has been to four NCAA national championships, 16 Final Four appearances and 19 Big 12 championships.

The titles are part of the many things Jayhawk basketball has added to its history in Lawrence since the late 19th century.

But for as many teams that have played on the court in Allen Fieldhouse, translating to the courts on the next level in the National Basketball Association are another matter.

Since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Charlotte Hornets, expanded the NBA to today’s 30 teams in 2004, only a few franchises have never submitted a pick to select one of the 91 players from Kansas.

With Kansas guard Gradey Dick being selected 13th overall in Thursday’s draft by the Toronto Raptors, this now makes four current teams to not have drafted a Jayhawk to their squad.

These teams include:

Orlando Magic

*Oklahoma City Thunder

*Washington Wizards

*New Orleans Pelicans

The Thunder, Wizards, and Pelicans have drafted players when they were formally known as a different name.

Those players include: