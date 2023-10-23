LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One KU men’s basketball player is in a prime position for an All-American season.

Hunter Dickinson is an AP preseason All-American, the AP announced Monday. Marquette guard Tyler Kolek, Purdue center Zach Edey, Duke big man Kyle Filipowski and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot join him on the list.

Dickinson was an AP All-American honorable mention after averaging 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds at Michigan in the 2022-23 season. The 7-footer adds to KU’s preseason No. 1 ranking.