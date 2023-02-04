AMES, IA. (KSNT) – After a big win at home over in-state rival No. 7 K-State on Tuesday, No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball traveled to No. 13 Iowa State Saturday for a tough Big 12 matchup.

The Jayhawks never got the offense going against the Cyclones, dropping the road contest 68-53.

Jalen Wilson nailed a three on Kansas’ first possession of the game to take a 3-2 lead. The Jayhawks’ offense wouldn’t score again for four minutes, a sign of what was to come for the rest of the game.

Luckily for the Jayhawks, neither team could get the offense going early. Another Wilson three pulled Kansas to a 15-13 deficit midway through the first half.

The Cyclones started pulling away through the rest of the period, taking a 33-21 lead into the locker room.

Kansas started to make it a game out of half. A Gradey Dick dunk capped off a 10-3 run to start the second half as the Iowa State lead stood at just 36-31 with 16 minutes to play.

The Cyclones responded with a 21-7 run over the next six minutes, extending their lead to 18 points and putting the Jayhawks’ hopes in doubt.

For the rest of the contest, Iowa State had an answer for ever Jayhawk basket. Through 40 minutes of play, the Cyclones came away with a 68-53 win.

Wilson shined for Kansas despite the team’s total offensive effort. The Wooden Award watch-list member put up 26 points and 9 rebounds. No other Jayhawk reached double-digit scoring.

The 53 points from Kansas is the second-lowest number the Jayhawks put up this season; the team only managed 50 points in a loss to Tennessee.

The loss ends a two-game win streak for the Jayhawks after dropping three straight. Kansas has another tough game on Monday, playing host to No. 10 Texas.