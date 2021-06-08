Jayhawks announce the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball non-conference schedule

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 2021-22 schedule features a renewal of a long time rivalry against Mizzou.

The non-conference portion of the schedule starts with the Champions Classic held at Madison Square Garden with the Jayhawks facing off against Michigan State.

The storied rivalry will make it’s way back to the Phog on Saturday, December 11, 2021 when the Missouri Tigers step foot into Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since February 25, 2012.

“Once again I believe we have put together a non-conference slate that will be great preparation for our league,” Self said. “It is certainly a very attractive home schedule with Missouri and our unnamed opponent in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge highlighting our games in Allen Fieldhouse. Then you have the Champions Classic against Michigan State, the Orlando tournament with a great field, going to New York for a second time to play St. John’s and going to Boulder to play Tad Boyle’s Colorado Buffaloes. Those are all big games, but what makes our schedule even harder is UTEP, which almost beat us last year, Stephen F. Austin, which won at No. 1 Duke in 2019, and Harvard, which is always a great team under Tommy (Amaker). This is a very competitive schedule that I’m sure if we do well, it will enhance our chances for an excellent NCAA Tournament seed.”

In 2019, the two schools agreed to play each other starting in 2020, but the deal was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas leads the all-time series 172-96.

2021-22 Kansas Men’s Basketball Non-conference Schedule

Day, Date – Opponent

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – EMPORIA STATE (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York, N.Y.)

Friday, Nov. 12 – TARLETON STATE

Thursday, Nov. 18 – STONY BROOK

Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Thursday, Dec. 2 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Saturday, Dec. 11 – MISSOURI

Saturday, Dec. 18 – STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – HARVARD

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Big 12 play begins

March 9-12 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

One game TBD – SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Home games in ALL CAPS

ESPN Events Invitational field – Kansas, Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Miami, North Texas

Fans can secure season tickets today for all 17 home games, including contests against defending NCAA National Champion Baylor and the rest of the tough Big 12 Conference, as well as Missouri and UTEP.

Tickets are available for as low as $500 by clicking here or visiting kuathletics.com.

To order season tickets, fans must be active members of the Williams Education Fund, which can be done for as little as $100. More information is available by calling 785.864.3141.