ARLINGTON, TX. (KSNT) – Sports gambling is a big topic in college football again, but KU and the Big 12 are trying to get ahead of it.

Athletes, coaches and staff are not allowed to bet on college nor professional sports, according to NCAA rules. They’re also not allowed to give out any information that could change the way people bet on a game. That’s where things could get confusing for individuals involved with teams. Someone might not see an issue with posting certain information or telling friends about things.

Head coach Lance Leipold has seen sports gambling get more popular throughout his career. He worries about it, but KU is educating its players and staff.

“The integrity of the game, the safety and everything of your players, NIL opportunities and they have money in their hands; There’s so many things that we have to worry about and concern,” Leipold said.

The Big 12 is also making sure everyone in the conference is educated on the subject. It partnered with US Integrity to monitor how betting lines change, in order to detect and discourage fraud.

“There are data collectors that are unofficially, right now, collecting data and selling it to third parties,” commissioner Brett Yormark said. “And that’s happening all over the country. Our data deal will afford us an opportunity to control that.”

Monitoring the betting lines will also detect fixing or game manipulation.