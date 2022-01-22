Jayhawks come back in final seconds to win Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Ochai Agbaji led KU to it’s 6th-straight Sunflower Showdown victory. Kansas beat K-State 78-75 Saturday afternoon.

K-State (10-8, 2-5) took an 8-7 lead less than four minutes into the game and held it until the final 8 seconds. Agbaji made a driving layup to give the Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1) a one-point lead. He was fouled with 1.1 seconds left to get two free throws.

Nijel Pack led the charge for the Wildcats’ solid 35 minutes of play. He finished with 35 points on 66.7% shooting.

The second half to the Sunflower Showdown series is at KU on Feb. 22.