Jayhawks comeback to walkoff series finale with Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — The Jayhawks avoided a sweep on Sunday on the baseball field with a dramatic comeback finish. They beat Oklahoma State 8-7.

After trailing 4-0 and later 7-3, the Jayhawks came marching back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within one run and then two runs in the ninth to win in walk-off fashion.

It was a rare walk-off walk in Lawrence, as Brett Vosik walked with the bases loaded to end the game.

Dylan Ditzenberger was the Jayhawks star in the game, going 3-for-5 with 2 RBI in the win.