LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball team is moving up again in the AP Top 25.

The Jayhawks checked in at No. 2 on Monday’s latest poll release. It’s the highest ranking KU has held this season. The team checked in a No. 3 last week, and also No. 3 back in the week 3 poll.

Kansas continues to hold just one loss, coming against now fifth-ranked Tennessee. The Jayhawks are 14-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play. They beat Texas Tech and West Virginia, both in road games, last week.

KU basketball returns to action on Tuesday against Oklahoma.