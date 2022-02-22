LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is debuting a second alternate uniform this season.

The new uniforms pay homage to Lavannes Squires, the first African American basketball player at KU. They feature turquoise and red side panels with sunflowers on both the jersey and shorts. The color combination and sunflowers are also displayed in the University’s name across the jersey’s chest.

The program announced the new uniforms the day of the Sunflower Showdown. KU won the first meeting at K-State, and will try to sweep the series.