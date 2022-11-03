LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas University’s Men’s Basketball team got its first glimpse of team competition.

The Jayhawks beat Pitt State, 94-63, in Thursday night’s exhibition. However, it took KU a while to grab a sizeable lead.

Pitt State started with a 12-0 lead spanning the first 3:40. KU didn’t take the lead until there was 6:33 left in the first half, when freshman Grady Dick made a three-point jumper. The Jayhawks went on a 12-8 run to end the half up 39-34.

The defense took off in the second half. KU had five steals in the first five minutes, intertwined with layups.

Jalen Wilson finished with 23 points. Dick had 20 with four rebounds, tied with Wilson, Clemence and Ejiofor for the team high.

Next, KU starts the season Nov. 7 against Omaha. Bill Self will not be on the court for the first four games to serve a self-imposed ban.