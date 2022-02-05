LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball annihilated eighth-ranked Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Bears scored first to lead 2-0, but that is the only time they led the entire game. Kansas responded to Baylor’s initial bucket with a 12-0 run to go up by double digits. The Jayhawks led by 15 halfway through the first half.

The Kansas lead grew as big as 20 in the first half and it carried an 18-point advantage into halftime, leading 39-21.

KU’s lead sat near 20 points for most of the second half. Kansas held on to win big 83-59.

Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson all scored often in the KU victory. Braun and Agbaji scored 18 each while Wilson added 15.

The win came without Big 12 preseason player of the year, Remy Martin, who missed his second game in a row due to injury.

It’s the second impressive win in a row for KU, who beat Iowa State by nine in Ames without Agbaji or Martin earlier in the week. The dominant victory is an opposite result from their previous week’s Saturday game, a 19-point loss to Kentucky.

Kansas hosts Texas on Monday, Feb. 7.