LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT) – Texas Tech knew what to expect from KU men’s basketball on Saturday.

Kansas lost to the Red Raiders 75-67 for their second loss this season.

Texas Tech more than doubled the Jayhawks’ points in the paint, and it took advantage of defensive holes KU left.

Ochai Agbaji finished with 24 points, and Jalen Wilson had 20.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 1-1) return home for two games. The first is against Iowa State and former Jayhawk Tristan Enaruna on Jan. 11.