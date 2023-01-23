WACO, Texas (KSNT) – Last week, Kansas men’s basketball dropped two-straight games in the Sunflower State for the first time since 1989. The Jayhawks were in need of a turn around at No. 17 Baylor.

Despite a late comeback effort and a big game from Gradey Dick, Kansas couldn’t get past the Bears, falling 75-69 and dropping its third-straight game.

The loss marks just the fourth time KU has lost three in a row in the Bill Self era. Kansas now sits at 16-4, 5-3 in conference play.

The Jayhawks had trouble from the jump, quickly falling behind 20-7 less than eight minutes into the game. Back-and-forth play got Kansas within seven points of the lead at halftime.

The second half started as a different story. Kansas opened on a 12-4 run, taking its first lead of the game at 46-45 with 15 minutes to go.

In what seemed to be a momentum-changing play, Gradey Dick threw down a monstrous alley-oop dunk to tie the game at 48-48.

Baylor went on a 9-1 run shortly after to retake a commanding lead, a lead the Bears wouldn’t give up the rest of the way.

The rest of the contest, any time Kansas would make a bucket, Baylor would match. Kevin McCullar hit two free throws with two minutes to play to cut the deficit to five, but that’s as close as the Jayhawks would get down the stretch.

Free throws from Dick at the end of the game cut the lead to six, giving a final score of 75-69 in favor of Baylor.

Dick led the Jayhawks in scoring with 24, followed by Jalen Wilson with 23. Kevin McCullar provided 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jayhawks now prepare for the Big 12/SEC Challenge, traveling to Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 28.