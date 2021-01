NORMAN, OK – JANUARY 23: Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) tries to rally the team during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman Oklahoma (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NORMAN, Ok. (KSNT) – For the first time since 2013, the Kansas Jayhawks have lost three straight games. KU fell to Oklahoma on road Saturday 75-68.

Marcus Garrett led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Wilson added 13.

The loss drops KU to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse on January 28th against TCU.