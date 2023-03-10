KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- KU basketball is hoping to win for Coach Self on Saturday in the Big 12 tournament championship game.

However, the Jayhawks say that will be the last game they play this season without their head coach. Dajuan Harris Jr. and Jalen Wilson both told 27 News after Friday night’s 71-58 semifinal win against Iowa State that they expect to have Coach Self back with the team for the big dance.

“We will [have him back],” Harris Jr. said. “Hopefully we can finish off this Big 12 [tournament] for him. When we get him back we’ll be at full strength.”

KU plays in the Big 12 tournament championship on Saturday at 5 p.m.