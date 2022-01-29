LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Allen Fieldhouse hosted the No. 5 and No. 12 teams, plus ESPN College Gameday, but fans left with their heads down on Saturday.

Kentucky beat KU, 80-62, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Jayhawks (17-3, 6-1) gave up 51 points in the first half, the most in a half at home since 2007.

Christian Braun and Ochai Agabji each finished with 13 points. They were the only two Jayhawks to finish in double-digits. David McCormack had just three points in his 16 minutes playing.

Next, KU is on the road Tuesday at Iowa State.