Jayhawks fall to Bears in conference opener

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Baylor Bears gave KU Football its first home loss of the season on Saturday.

Both the offense and defense struggled in the Jayhawks’ 45-7 loss Saturday.

A couple Jayhawks players did make some plays, though. Kenny Logan Jr. had eight tackles, seven solo. He also forced a fumble that Ra’Mello Dotson recovered.

Jeremy Webb also showed he can be a star for the Jayhawk defense. Webb broke up a pass and had three clutch tackles.

Quarterback Jason Bean was pulled in the third quarter. Bean wasn’t injured, but the coaches wanted Jalon Daniels to get reps, head coach Lance Leipold said.

Trevor Wilson caught the Jayhawks’ lone touchdown with a diving catch.

“Just movement and not getting people on the line of scrimmage enough,” Leipold said. “It just seemed like a lot of context taking place 5-7 yards down field. Not playing aggressively. I just still think we’re so tentative when we blitz.”

KU goes to Duke on Sept. 25.