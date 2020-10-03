Jayhawks fall to Oklahoma State in conference home opener

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 03: Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) hauls in a 30-yard reception in the first quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas Jayhawks on October 3, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas fell to Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon 47-7 at David Booth Memorial Stadium in its conference home opener.

KU finds themselves on the short end of the stick once again, moving to 0-3 on the season. The Jayhawks struggled offensively only recording 193 total yards for the game.

The Jayhawk defense allowed 593 yards, highlighted by 145 yards from Oklahoma State running back Chubba Hubbard who recorded 2 touchdowns.

KU freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels left the game early with an injury and was replaced by Miles Kendrick.

KU will be back in action Oct. 17 as they travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers.