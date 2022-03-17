FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas hasn’t had trouble scoring this season.

The Jayhawks are averaging nearly 70 points per game, and they’ve exploded for 90 or more in five outings over the year. They’re averaging more than 75 points per game over the course of their current five-game winning streak.

So, scoring isn’t a huge concern. Two other things might require more effort: Rebounding and defense.

Head coach Bill Self talks about these areas often, and forward David McCormack is hearing the message loud and clear.

“Coach always preaches that if you take away second chance opportunities and defensively rebound, we can push in transition,” McCormack said.

McCormack, a 6-foot-10 senior, says rebounding is where two of their other big men have grown the most this season.

“They both have done a lot better job being tenacious on the boards,” McCormack said.

KU’s last loss came in the same building they will play their opening round NCAA tournament game: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Dajaun Harris Jr. says the defense has improved in the few short weeks since then.

“If we keep doing that and listening to Coach and being coachable, then we’ll be good,” Harris Jr. said.

Coachability, rebounding and defense are things that can keep the team from getting overly comfortable ahead of a matchup that looks like an easy win on paper, Harris Jr. said.

“If we come out, have energy, rebound the ball, play defense, like we’ve been doing the last couple games, and listen to Coach, then we’ll be in great shape,” Harris Jr. said.

Coach Self says the team’s scoring hasn’t necessarily been what has carried the Jayhawks to their current winning streak and Big 12 tournament championship.

“We’ve actually played better because we put more of an emphasis on defense and also rebounding the ball defensively,” Self said.

Kansas tips off against Texas Southern on Thursday, March 17 at 9 p.m.