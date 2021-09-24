Jayhawks focus on tackling before Duke

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU is playing its last nonconference game Saturday.

The Jayhawks are at Duke. Head coach Lance Leipold noticed a lot of mistakes in the past game versus Baylor, but said the team is doing well with ball security and limiting penalties.

However, his big emphasis is tackling. The Jayhawks missed multiple tackles against Baylor. Leipold even mentioned that right after the game, and continued to talk about it throughout the week.

“Sometimes that has to do with, unfortunately, sometimes experience and youth, and physicality and strength, and all the things that we’re doing, but we’ve got to do better,” Leipold said. “We’ve modified some things we do in practice. We did a little bit last week. We did not see the results of that, and we will continue to work and emphasize on that.”

Leipold added it’s hard because players cannot go live in practice, and there are only so many scrimmages they can do to keep players healthy.

This game against Duke kicks off at 3 p.m.