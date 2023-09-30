AUSTIN, TX (KSNT) – KU football is no longer perfect, getting its first loss in the Texas heat.

The Longhorns beat KU, 40-14. The Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1) played without quarterback Jalon Daniels, who had back tightness before and during the game.

Texas’ offense needed only a few minutes to warm up. Quinn Ewers ran the ball 30 yards for the first score of the game. Then, the Longhorns (5-0, 2-0) added a field goal toward the end of the first quarter to go up 10-0.

KU’s offense continued to struggle in the second quarter, but it had a shining moment. Jason Bean tried running the ball into the end zone, but fumbled inside the 20-yard line. Daniel Hishaw scooped the fumble and finished the job, cutting Texas’ lead to 10-7.

Texas added a field goal and took a 13-7 lead into halftime.

Not long after the break, the Longhorns strike again with a 54-yard rushing touchdown. Less than two minutes later, KU gets the touchdown back. Bean found Trevor Wilson for a 58-yard touchdown through the air, making it a 20-14 game.

However, the Longhorns were the only team to score for the rest of the game.

Bean finishes with nine completions on 21 pass attempts for 136 yards and one touchdown. No receiver had more than two receptions. OJ Burroughs led the Jayhawk defense with 13 tackles, nine solo.

Next, the Jayhawks host UCF on Oct. 7.