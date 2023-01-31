LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU reigned victorious in the second men’s basketball Sunflower Showdown of the season.

Kansas beat Kansas State 90-78 in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Sunflower Showdown rematch started how many would expect a No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup to go. The two teams traded scoring for the first four minutes, but back-to-back shots gave KU an 11-9 lead.

The Jayhawks held onto that lead for the rest of the half, increasing it to as many as 13 points. K-State cut it to three, but KU’s near-perfect basketball got the lead back to 13. The Jayhawks led 49-37 at the half.

KU carried its momentum into the second half. KJ Adams’ opened the scoring with a layup, but Cam Carter answered with a 3. Three fouls on the Wildcats gave KU three points off free throws, mitigating that 3.

K-State kept going with an 8-0 run lasting almost two minutes. KU still had a six-point lead, then added five.

No matter what good K-State did, KU continued to finish plays. The teams traded field goals and free throws, keeping KU’s lead at bay.

K-State cut the lead to ten with 4:27 left. However, a 3-pointer from Dajaun Harris Jr. with 3:31 to play felt like the dagger.

K-State lingered but never cut the Jayhawk lead back to single digits the rest of the way. Kansas improved to 204-95 in the all-time series.

Jalen Wilson shined against the ‘Cats again with 20 points. Kansas also got 18 points from Dajaun Harris Jr. and 16 from Kevin McCullar Jr.

For the Wildcats, Markquis Nowell scored 23 points. Keyontae Johnson added 22.