LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic heard the final buzzer Thursday night, but the charitable weekend continued through Saturday.

Roundball is a yearly event led by the voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni. The fundraiser goes towards local families battling childhood cancer.

Thursday featured a scrimmage with Jayhawk legends meeting at Lawrence Free State in front of a packed crowd. Friday featured a gala alongside the great Kansas athletes from the scrimmage.

Saturday is coined ‘Rock Chalk Round-Bowl,’ with the athletes teaming up with families for an afternoon of bowling at Royal Crest Lanes in Lawrence.

Current and former Jayhawk stars showed up to bowl in the Saturday event, showing support for the families in need and to give back to those who watched them during the season.

“You can just tell everybody supports each other and just the Jayhawk community and how great it is,” former point guard Devonte’ Graham said.

“They show us so much support throughout the years,” Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said. “These kids are going through a lot, so we just wanted to give back to the community and just have a good time with them.”

Harris Jr. is one of the top ball-handlers in the country, and his competitiveness translated to the bowling lanes.

“I’m winning over there, so I think I’m doing pretty good,” Harris Jr. said. “When I last bowled, that was pretty bad. Overall, I’m probably a 7/10. I’ll say that.”