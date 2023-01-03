LUBBOCK, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball was able to fend off the Red Raiders in Lubbock for its first conference road win of the season.

The Jayhawks went wire-to-wire with Tech, and even had to get a stop in the final thirty seconds with only a one point lead. KU forced a turnover and extended its lead to three points with a KJ Adams breakaway slam. Texas Tech couldn’t score in its final possession and Kansas held on to win 75-72.

Dajaun Harris Jr. led the Jayhawks with 18 points. KJ Adams was a scoring force, too, adding 16. Jalen Wilson scored 14 and Gradey Dick added 11 points in the Kansas win.

KU basketball improves to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the win.